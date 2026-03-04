On March 3, Katrina Kaif gave fans a delightful peek into her Holi celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal and family. The actress shared a cheerful photo featuring Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Dressed in simple white t-shirts, the family posed together, their faces smeared with bright Holi colours and wide smiles. The picture radiated warmth and happiness, capturing the joy of their first Holi after welcoming baby Vihaan in November 2025.

Alongside the image, Katrina captioned it, “The Happiest Happy Holi,” perfectly summing up the mood of the celebration.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love. Many admired her glow, with several users pointing out how motherhood seemed to have added a new radiance to her appearance. Heart emojis and affectionate messages poured in, making the post instantly viral.