Months after welcoming their baby boy Vihaan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated a special milestone — their first Holi as parents. The couple shared a joyful glimpse of their colourful celebration
Katrina Kaif’s First Holi Post After Embracing Motherhood
On March 3, Katrina Kaif gave fans a delightful peek into her Holi celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal and family. The actress shared a cheerful photo featuring Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif.
Dressed in simple white t-shirts, the family posed together, their faces smeared with bright Holi colours and wide smiles. The picture radiated warmth and happiness, capturing the joy of their first Holi after welcoming baby Vihaan in November 2025.
Alongside the image, Katrina captioned it, “The Happiest Happy Holi,” perfectly summing up the mood of the celebration.
Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love. Many admired her glow, with several users pointing out how motherhood seemed to have added a new radiance to her appearance. Heart emojis and affectionate messages poured in, making the post instantly viral.
Vicky Kaushal Praises Katrina as a ‘Warrior’ Mother
While Katrina shared the festive joy, Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about their new chapter as parents during an interaction at an event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India, where he was in conversation with Neha Dhupia.
Speaking about fatherhood, Vicky admitted that at three months old, there isn’t much for a father to do just yet. He described himself as a “cheerleader” for now, eagerly waiting for the time when he can be more actively involved.
However, he reserved his highest praise for Katrina. Calling her a “superhero” and a “warrior,” Vicky spoke emotionally about how proud he is of her strength throughout pregnancy and motherhood. His heartfelt words struck a chord with fans and highlighted the deep bond the couple shares.
Katrina and Vicky had announced the arrival of their son on November 7, 2025, sharing their joy and gratitude with fans. Since then, they have been embracing parenthood while occasionally offering glimpses of their new life together.
