Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan on Monday gave an address at the "Post and Responsibility" meeting in Mangalagiri. Speaking at the occasion, Kalyan said that the Jana Sena Party has received 3,459 nominated posts across the state as a part of the coalition, and more nominations will be announced soon.

'Positions are an Opportunity to Serve the People'

Kalyan affirmed that since the very start, the party followed a non-biased manner of distributing positions. There was no favouritism within the party. He underlined that no position should be seen as superior or less valuable, and the candidates must focus on serving the people and solving the prevailing issues in society.

"From the very beginning, due recognition has been given to those who fought at the grassroots level and worked selflessly for the party. Positions were given without any recommendations or favouritism... A position should not be viewed as small or big. Any responsibility entrusted is a great opportunity to serve the people and resolve their problems..." he said.

Jana Sena's Core Ideology and Principles

Kalyan said that the core of any political party is clear principles and strong ideologies. "Every party must have a strong ideology and clear principles. The Jana Sena Party's ideology and principles are strong and beneficial to society. I have translated the values I live by into the party's ideology... The core principles of the Jana Sena Party contain a deep and far-reaching ideology. I proposed seven foundational principles with the future generations in mind," he stated.

The Jana Sena Party president emphasised that every representative should take the oath to work within the framework of the constitution, and consider the nation's problems as their own.

"One should not think, 'What does the Ukraine war have to do with us?' It has led to an increase in urea prices, affecting us directly. Everything in the world is interconnected, and only by understanding issues comprehensively can we speak strongly on them," he said.

'Will Fight Strictly Within Constitutional Framework'

He further stated that he will fight strictly within the constitutional limits, underlining the importance of communicating in a clear, acceptable, and layman's language on political platforms. "We will fight strictly within the constitutional framework. Confrontation will be the last resort, and if it comes, it will be decisive. Until then, I will remain calm. You should engage in discussions and debates, speak in acceptable language, and communicate in a way that resonates with the common man..." he added.

'Need Singapore-Like Governance'

Kalyan recalled an incident of a woman motorbike vlogger travelling from Delhi to Srisailam being denied accommodation because she was travelling alone, citing it as policy. She was treated respectfully and facilitated for darshan after the intervention of the party president, he said.

"If we want Singapore-like development, we must have Singapore-like governance. Singapore's development architect and former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew did not spare even his own people if they committed mistakes. That is the level of firmness required..." Kalyan said, highlighting the need for effective governance.

"As long as there is life in my voice, I am ready to take any step and adopt any political strategy for the integrity of the nation and the development of the state..." he concluded. (ANI)