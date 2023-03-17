Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nia Sharma SEXY Photos: Actress soars heat on Instagram in BOLD white bodysuit with unbuttoned jeans

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Nia Sharma raises the hotness and oomph factor in a bold white bodysuit worn with loose denims.

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma is making heads turn and how. Known to wear daring and risque outfits, the sexy TV diva is pulling all stops in a bold white bodysuit in her latest photos which sent fans into a tizzy.

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma looks stunning and scintillating in a BOLD white bodysuit that flaunts her cleavage and toned body.

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma has paired the BOLD white colored bodysuit with loose blue denim and elevates the fashion game with the outfit.

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma strikes a sultry pose in this bold hot outfit that has gone viral on Instagram. She opted for a minimal makeup look with a nude brown lip shade and a silver dainty neckpiece on her neck to enhance the look.

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma keeps her hair tied into a neat bun in the picture as she increases the hotness and oomph. The BOLD white bodysuit is delicately held together with silver rounded chain straps as she flaunts her toned back and spine sending fans into a total meltdown.
     

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma looks gorgeous and elegant in a white flowy dress. She has enhanced her entire look with a pair of quirky-shaped black sunglasses and black pointed heels and open highlighted tresses as she sits down and gives a seductive pose towards the camera.

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma always manages to ooze oomph in white color, and it proves she is a true-blue quintessential fashion diva and a trendsetter style icon in tinsel town who elevates the fashion trends with each new ensemble and daring outfits.

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma looks sensuous and smoking hot in an off-shoulder white top and pants. The off-shoulder strapless white-colored top flaunts her cleavage and the entire outfit displays her toned body as well.

