Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Sharma raises temperature as she drops video in a yellow dress

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    Neha Sharma lit up Instagram with her latest video wearing a yellow hot dress.

    article_image1

    Neha Sharma took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday celebration, allowing fans to get a closer look at her birthday dress.

    article_image2

    In the video, Neha wore a body-hugging yellow dress with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a pair of earrings. 

    article_image3

    The video had Neha flaunt her curves which were on full display thanks to the hot dress and showing off her cleavage. 

    article_image4

    The 'Crook' actress turned 36 on November 21 with her sister Aisha Sharma in Dubai. She captioned the video, 'Happy December'. 

    article_image5

    Aisha also posted photos of Neha's birthday celebrations on Instagram and wrote an emotional comment for her sister.

    article_image6

    Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as 'Tum Bin', 'Crook', 'Youngistaan', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum', and 'Tanhaji' among others.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted' RKK

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account suspended? Actress says, 'Wishes of many people have been granted'

    'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle RKK

    'The Boys' season 4 teaser: Karl Urban, Antony Starr prepare the audience for heated battle

    CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks on ventilator; Dayanand Shetty clears heart attack rumours SHG

    CID actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks on ventilator; Dayanand Shetty clears heart attack rumours

    Jahnvi Kapoor reminisces about her mother Sri Devi's legacy; says working on 'Devara' feels like "homecoming" SHG

    Jahnvi Kapoor reminisces about her mother Sri Devi's legacy; says working on 'Devara' feels like "homecoming"

    Mammootty's iconic movie Big B to re-release in 4k version rkn

    Mammootty's iconic movie Big B to re-release in 4k version

    Recent Stories

    rajasthan-election-result-2023-seven-superstars-of-bjp-victory-in-rajasthan iwh

    The Star Campaigners Behind BJP's Success in Rajasthan Election

    North South Divide jibe: Congress just shot itself in the foot again

    'North-South Divide' jibe: Congress just shot itself in the foot again

    Sara Ali Khan looks elegant as she drops pictures from Sharmin Segal's wedding reception RKK

    Sara Ali Khan looks elegant as she drops pictures from Sharmin Segal’s wedding reception

    rajasthan-madhya-pradesh-chhattisgarh-assembly-election-results-2023-pm-modi-speech-at-bjp-national-office iwh

    Celebrations for BJP: Party's Triumph in Hindi Belt States

    We neither have stopped nor get tired: PM Modi salutes people of India after BJP sweeps MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

    'We neither have stopped nor get tired': PM Modi salutes people of India after BJP sweeps 3 states

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon