Neha Sharma raises temperature as she drops video in a yellow dress

Neha Sharma lit up Instagram with her latest video wearing a yellow hot dress.

Neha Sharma took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday celebration, allowing fans to get a closer look at her birthday dress.

In the video, Neha wore a body-hugging yellow dress with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a pair of earrings.

The video had Neha flaunt her curves which were on full display thanks to the hot dress and showing off her cleavage.

The 'Crook' actress turned 36 on November 21 with her sister Aisha Sharma in Dubai. She captioned the video, 'Happy December'.

Aisha also posted photos of Neha's birthday celebrations on Instagram and wrote an emotional comment for her sister.

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as 'Tum Bin', 'Crook', 'Youngistaan', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum', and 'Tanhaji' among others.