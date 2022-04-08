Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naughty Kim Kardashian talks dirty, reveals what makes her 'horny' and more

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is super excited about her latest TV show on Hulu 'The Kardashians', and in a video, she gave a tour of her house and more 

    The Kardashians premiere was a magnificent occasion, with Hollywood's favourite family members walking the red carpet in their finest attire.

    Kim Kardashian wore a silver gown and looked happy than ever as she arrived at the event with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, while Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker came with their children.

    It was a joyous moment for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who were ecstatic about the forthcoming launch of their new programme. At the event, Kim Kardashian sparkled in a sleek, body-hugging silver gown, leaving everyone thrilled with her red carpet outfit. While she arrived at the event with Davidson, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.
     

    A few days ago, Kim gave a tour of her children’s room and toys. While recording the video, she said, “People don’t see, like, I cleaned out the playroom today,” she described in the video. On Wednesday at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim said while explaining the video, “Like, that kinda stuff gets me … makes me horny, to literally clean out my f–king playroom. I’m insane.”

    With a giggle, Kim Kardashian added, “Any mom will get that! Like, if you have a clean playroom? Oh, my God. Like, you can sleep at night.”
     

    The mother of four was there at the show with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner for the late-night appearance. Also Read: Kim Kardashian calls ex-husband Kanye West 'family’

    Kimmel, 54, questioned the KarJenner family about what they could do on Hulu that they couldn't do on E!, riffing on the wicked secret Kim revealed in the sneak preview of the upcoming series. “I actually think it’s stricter ’cause it’s [owned by] Disney,” Kim answered. “So, like, we can’t say the F-word.” Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Ludovic de Saint Sernin ripped jeans costs nearly Rs 5 lakh?

    The comment seemed to take Kourtney, 42, by surprise, as she said, “I thought we could curse.” “No, we can’t,” Kim explained. “‘Cause I was like, ‘Why do you keep bleeping my F-word? It’s my favourite word!’ And they’re like, ‘It’s Disney.'” Disgusted, albeit jokingly, Kourtney let out an uncensored, “What the f–k?” Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged? Actress flaunts a massive diamond ring

