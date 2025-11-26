- Home
Step inside Ravichandran Ashwin’s lavish Chennai home with modern amenities, luxury cars, smart investments, and a soaring net worth.
Ashwin’s Chennai Mansion
Ravichandran Ashwin lives in a luxurious mansion in Chennai, valued at around ₹9 crore. The property blends modern architecture with traditional South Indian design, featuring spacious living areas, elegant interiors, and a trophy corner that proudly displays his cricketing achievements. The house also includes a private gym, allowing him to maintain peak fitness levels at home.
Amenities & Features
Ashwin’s residence is designed for both comfort and practicality. It includes:
- A fully equipped in‑house gym
- A home office for his wife, Prithi
- A family lounge for gatherings and celebrations
- A trophy room showcasing his international and IPL accolades The mansion balances luxury with warmth, creating a perfect environment for family life and professional pursuits.
Car Collection
Ashwin’s garage reflects his taste for premium automobiles. His collection features:
- A Rolls‑Royce as the centerpiece
- Audi and BMW sedans for style and performance
- Luxury SUVs for family travel and convenience His cars highlight both his success and his preference for refined engineering.
Investments
Ashwin has made smart financial moves beyond cricket. His portfolio includes:
- Real estate holdings worth approximately ₹26 crore across India and abroad
- Endorsements and brand partnerships that add to his wealth These investments ensure long‑term stability and showcase his business acumen.
Net Worth
Ashwin’s net worth is estimated at around ₹120 crore. His earnings come from:
- A decorated international career with over 500 Test wickets
- IPL contracts with franchises like CSK, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals
- Endorsements and business ventures His financial success mirrors his cricketing achievements, cementing his legacy as one of India’s most accomplished cricketers.
