Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing major chaos as only eight contestants remain in the house. A new promo shows a fierce fight erupting between two members, creating intense drama for viewers today

TV's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, is rapidly heading towards its grand finale. Currently, 8 members are left in the house, and there is a race among them to win the trophy. However, the fights and arguments in the house are not ceasing. A little while ago, the show's makers shared a new promo video related to the upcoming episode, in which a terrible fight is seen between 2 members over kitchen chores. Not only that, one of them even broke a plate in anger. Fans are commenting heavily on this promo.

What's special in the new Bigg Boss 19 promo

The new promo for Bigg Boss 19 has been shared on Jio Hotstar. The caption reads - The house atmosphere became extremely intense when Shehbaz and Farhana's argument broke out over the issue of plates. The promo shows Farhana going to put her plate in the kitchen after eating and says she will wash it later. To this, Amaal says, at least wash your own plate. Farhana replies - I didn't use it. Then Shehbaz says - But it will have to be washed, otherwise, I'll put it near your bed. Hearing this, Farhana gets furious. She gets up in anger and says - Why would you put it near the bed? Shehbaz also gets angry and says - If you don't clean it, I will put it near the bed. Farhana says - I know what I have to do, you do your work. After this, Farhana gets so enraged that she breaks the plate. Ashnoor says - What is this, Farhana? Gaurav also gets up and asks - What happened? Amaal says - This is too much. Shehbaz also shouts - Show this hooliganism outside. Farhana says - Don't run your mouth in front of me. After watching this promo, some fans are commenting in favor of Farhana, while others are supporting Shehbaz.

Nominations for this week in Bigg Boss 19

Nominations for this week have also taken place in the Bigg Boss 19 house. It is being said that since there is no captain in the house at the moment, the entire house has been nominated for eviction. The nominated members are - Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Khan, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Malti Chahar, and Pranit More