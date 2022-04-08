Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged? Actress flaunts a massive diamond ring

    After wearing a big diamond ring, Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez has sparked engagement speculation with Ben Affleck; take a look

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has been continuing strong for the past year, and now rumours of their engagement are circulating. Jennifer Lopez was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand while shopping for furniture in Culver City, Los Angeles, with her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

    Jennifer was spotted sporting a lovely tropical outfit and a large sunglass. The diamond band that glittered on her left ring finger drew our attention. While the ring has fueled rumours that Jen and Ben are officially engaged, there has been no official confirmation.

    According to reports, Jennifer Lopez appeared to flip the ring and cover the diamond in her palm when she spotted a paparazzi photographer was filming her. Lopez hasn't commented on rumours that she's wedded to Ben Affleck, but the couple is serious.

    Also Read: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are moving in together in this massive $50M mansion?

    Interestingly, Lopez had just completed a promotional tour for her new film, Marry Me, during which she boasted of her rekindled love with Ben Affleck. The actress said to Ellen DeGeneres that she "never envisioned" reconnecting with the Argo director, but that it was "a wonderful thing."

    The two are on a roll this time, and we can't wait to watch them go down the aisle. Jennifer and Ben had previously been engaged. They had been in a relationship for over two decades until calling it quits in 2004. They resumed their romance in the year 2021.

    Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s 12 adorable pictures you can’t miss

    Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004 following her initial separation with Ben. Emme and Max, twins born in 2008, were the couple's next two children. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005, and the pair has three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. JLo dated Alex Rodriguez following her divorce, and it was after this split, she and Ben reconnected.
     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
