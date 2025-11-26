Image Credit : jiohotstarreality instagram

In the recent Ticket to Finale task, the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house was electrifying. Four strong contenders, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt, battled it out for a direct entry into the finale.

The task was divided into three intense rounds, each lasting 20 minutes, testing endurance, strategy, and presence of mind.

Round 1: Farrhana Bhatt was eliminated.

Round 2: Pranit More exited the race.

Round 3: A fierce face-off took place between Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna, where Ashnoor eventually got eliminated.

With this, Gaurav Khanna emerged victorious, earning a straight ticket to the finale and becoming the first confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss 19. His win has sparked excitement among fans, who are celebrating his hard-earned achievement.