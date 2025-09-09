Nani’s Paradise Gets 8-Language Release: Actor Flaunts Ripped Body in New Look
Natural Star Nani has hit another milestone in his film journey. Marking 17 years in the industry, he's given fans a special surprise.
Natural Star Nani, who began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director before making his acting debut with Ashta Chamma, has carved a niche for himself with his fresh storytelling choices and consistent box office hits. Movies like Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Ante Sundaraniki have not only been commercially successful but also won critical appreciation. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next big venture, Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, which is slated for release on March 26, 2026.
Known for his boy-next-door charm and lover-boy image, Nani surprised fans recently by revealing a brand-new rugged look from Paradise. Flaunting a ripped physique, he shared the picture on social media with the heartfelt caption:
“17 years and still going strong, thanks to your love. My journey has just begun.”
Paradise marks Nani’s second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela after their blockbuster success with Dasara. In this action-packed thriller, Nani will be seen in the intense role of ‘Jadel’, a character that promises to showcase a never-before-seen side of him.
At present, a major action sequence is being shot on massive sets in Hyderabad. The sequence is being choreographed by fight master Real Satish, with the involvement of international stunt experts, making it one of the most ambitious action segments in Nani’s career.
Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, Paradise is one of the costliest projects of Nani’s career, mounted on a massive scale. Adding to the film’s excitement, popular Hindi actor Raghav Juyal, best known for his performance in Kill, plays the main antagonist.
The film is being planned as a pan-India release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish on March 26, 2026, making it one of the biggest global releases for a Telugu star.