Image Credit : Marshal5447

Adding to the frenzy, reports indicate that the makers wanted a big star for a special cameo. Rumors are strong that Megastar Chiranjeevi has agreed to appear in the film. Since Srikanth Odela is also set to direct Chiranjeevi in his next project, this collaboration seems highly likely.

Though the cameo is expected to be brief, Chiranjeevi’s presence is sure to take the hype to the next level and attract an even wider audience.

Paradise is slated for a grand worldwide release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages. With Nani’s rising mass image, Srikanth Odela’s powerful storytelling, and the potential cameo from Chiranjeevi, industry insiders believe this movie has the potential to rewrite box office records.