Nana Patekar was not the kind of Bollywood star who flaunted his wealth. Even after decades of success in Hindi and Marathi cinema, the actor was known for keeping his personal life away from the usual trappings of celebrity culture. His death has now brought renewed attention to his career, earnings, properties and estimated net worth.

Nana Patekar’s exact net worth was never officially disclosed, and different media reports have published different estimates over the years. Recent reports following his death have placed his wealth in the range of around Rs 50 crore to Rs 80 crore.

Earlier reports had estimated his wealth at around Rs 50-60 crore, while some recent reports have put the figure closer to Rs 80 crore. The difference is largely because celebrity net-worth figures are generally based on estimated property values, film income, endorsements and other assets rather than publicly available financial records.

His wealth was built over a career spanning several decades, with Patekar becoming one of the most respected actors in both Hindi and Marathi cinema.