Tanushree Dutta has hit back at trolls and issued a fresh remark upon the death of Nana Patekar. Here's what she posted on her social media. Keep scrolling to know more!

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on October 8 at the age of 75 in Goa following a cardiac arrest. The actor was one of the most loved and celebrated stars of the Indian film industry, delivering memorable performances and winning hearts. Apart from his film career, one of the most talked-about aspects of his public life was the infamous Tanushree Dutta controversy that dates back to 2008.

The actress had accused Nana of alleged sexual harassment on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss. He became a central figure in India's #MeToo movement when Dutta reopened the allegations of alleged sexual misconduct against Patekar in 2018. Following his death yesterday, the actress posted a bold statement referring to the actor's death as ‘evil dead’. She has now issued a fresh remark on social media, showing no remorse over the unfortunate incident. Even the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the actor for making such a comment, Tanushree doubled down on it on her social media.

Tanushree's Statement

“This is insane! My story timeline has exploded today. Evil is dead and my life is hopefully on track for better things!," she wrote on her social media after atending Lucknow event. In another post, Tanushree revisited the abuse she alleged Nana had committed. She re-shared a post written by another creator, which read: “Does a person stop being an abuser when they die? Does the harm they caused disappear too? For survivors, it doesn't."

She also reshared a video recounting how she had refused to perform an unscripted intimate step with Nana, following which she was allegedly attacked. Tanushree also filed police complaints and approached the artists' association, but no action was taken.

Tanushree's Reaction to Nana's Death!

In a video, she said, “Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen."

She also added, “Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…”

AICWA Founder Condemn Dutta's Statement

AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a strong statement criticising her reaction. “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead', is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it,” read a part of his statement.