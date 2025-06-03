- Home
- Entertainment
- Akshay Kumar to Nana Patekar: Check real names of the star-studded Housefull 5 cast
Akshay Kumar to Nana Patekar: Check real names of the star-studded Housefull 5 cast
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's comedy film Housefull 5 hits theatres on June 6. Featuring 18-19 stars, here are 8 actors who use screen names—discover their real names!
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, who portrays Julius aka Jolly No. 3 in Housefull 5, was born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. The actor adopted his stage name before entering Bollywood for recognition.
2. Chunky Pandey
Famous for his hilarious role as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull franchise, Chunky Pandey was born as Suyash Pandey. His real name remains lesser-known among many Bollywood fans.
3. Nana Patekar
Nana Patekar, who plays an Interpol officer in Housefull 5, was born as Vishwanath Patekar. This lesser-known fact surprises many, given his decades-long presence in Indian cinema.
4. Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt plays a police officer in 'Housefull 5', his first in the franchise. His real name is Sanjay Balraj Dutt.
5. Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff, playing a police officer, makes his 'Housefull' debut in the fifth installment. His real name is Jaikishen Kakubhai Shroff.
6. Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa plays the wife of Ritesh Deshmukh's character, Jalabuddin aka Jolly No. 1, in 'Housefull 5'. Her real name is Sonampreet Bajwa.
7. Johnny Lever
Johnny Lever plays a significant role as a ship attendant in 'Housefull 5'. While known as Johnny Lever, his real name is John Prakasa Rao Janumala.
8. Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez plays the wife of Abhishek Bachchan's character, Jalbhushan aka Jolly No. 2, in 'Housefull 5'. Her real name is Jacqueline Genevieve Fernandez.