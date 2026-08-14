Actor Nana Patekar lauded the Uttar Pradesh Police at the launch of their song 'Khaki Ka Sitara' in Lucknow. He paid tribute to fallen officers, saying 'Salute to the police of UP'. CM Yogi Adityanath also attended, reiterating his zero-tolerance policy.

Actor Nana Patekar has expressed strong admiration for the Uttar Pradesh Police and recalled the sacrifices by personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Nana Patekar was present at an event in Lucknow for the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Police's song 'Khaki Ka Sitara'. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared pictures from the event and congratulated the actor for being a part of the song.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event, Nana Patekar described the experience as good. "It has been a long time since I've done it. It's good. If it's used for a good cause, it's a good thing. It's amazing. Salute to it. Salute to the law and order of the state," Patekar said.

Patekar Pays Tribute to Fallen Personnel

Speaking about 'Khaki', the actor also paid tribute to police personnel who had sacrificed their lives, stressing that their contribution should not be forgotten. "Salute to the people who gave their lives...We should remember them," Patekar said.

"Salute to the police of UP. Salute to them," he added.

CM Adityanath on Zero Tolerance Policy

Yogi Adityanath emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining law and order.

"Our zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals will continue. We will do whatever it takes to enforce it. I participated today in the event held in Lucknow for the launch of @Uppolice's song 'Khaki Ka Sitara'. Heartfelt congratulations to renowned actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji, honoured with the 'Padma Shri'; renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, honoured with the 'Padma Shri', who lent his voice to elevate this song to new heights; esteemed lyricist Alok Srivastava; and the entire team," he said in a post on X. (ANI)