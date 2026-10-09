Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will star with Isha Malviya in 'Tum Mere Ho,' marking Isha's Bollywood debut and Gurmeet's foray into film production. The trailer for the romantic action film, directed by Ashish Panda, has been officially released.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will share screen space with Isha Malviya in Tum Mere Ho. The film marks Isha’s Bollywood debut and Gurmeet’s foray into film production. On Friday, the trailer of the film was unveiled. Check it out here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Gurmeet Choudhary on His Dual Role

Talking about the film and his decision to turn producer for the first time, Gurmeet said, “Tum Mere Ho is extremely special to me because it marks my first journey as a producer and also allowed me to tell a story that I truly believe in."

"As an actor, I wanted to explore a character with different shades of romance, emotion and action, and as a producer, I wanted to create a world that feels larger than life while still being emotionally relatable. I’m really excited for audiences to finally see the trailer and experience the world we have created," he added.

Isha Malviya on Her Debut Experience

Isha Malviya expressed, “Being a part of Tum Mere Ho has been an incredibly special experience for me. There is so much emotion, love and intensity in the story, and I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity like this for my debut. Working with Gurmeet has been wonderful, and I hope audiences connect with the characters and their journey as much as we did while making the film.”

Director's Vision for the Film

Director Ashish Panda also shared what audiences can expect from the film. He said, “We wanted to create a film that gives audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience while keeping the emotions at its heart. The story has romance, heartbreak, action and several emotional layers, and we wanted every frame to reflect that scale. Gurmeet and Isha have put in a lot of sincerity and effort into their characters, and I’m really happy with how their journey has shaped up on screen. The trailer is just a glimpse of the world we have created, and there is a lot more waiting for audiences in the film.”

'Tum Mere Ho' is set to hit cinemas on 23rd October 2026. (ANI)