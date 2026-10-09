The Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy in 2008 involved harassment allegations by Dutta against Patekar on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss and a subsequent car attack. Dutta accused Patekar of inappropriate touching and forcing intimate dance steps.

2008! That's when it all started. The Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy, born from harassment allegations and a dramatic on-set attack, still echoes through Bollywood. It reignited India's #MeToo movement a decade later. At its core? Patekar's alleged inappropriate conduct during a special song shoot.

In March 2008, actress Tanushree Dutta was filming a solo dance for Horn OK Pleasss. That's when it happened. She accused senior actor Nana Patekar of grabbing her arm, pushing her, and touching her "indecently and unnecessarily." He claimed he was teaching her dance steps. But Patekar wasn't the choreographer. Dutta said he insisted on intimate steps, which her contract never included.

The On-Set Harassment and Van Incident

March 26, 2008. The incident unfolded on the fourth day of filming. Patekar's own part in the song? Already done. Dutta complained to the director, producer, and choreographer. They reassured her. But then — they allegedly tried forcing her into new, intimate steps with Patekar. Physically and mentally drained, Dutta retreated to her vanity van.

Car Attack and Initial Complaint

Then came the attack. As Dutta and her family tried leaving the set, "political party workers" — reportedly from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — attacked their car. They damaged the vehicle. Dutta's father, Tapan Kumar Dutta, filed a First Information Report (FIR) about the attack. Dutta also complained to the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) in 2008. But CINTAA took no action on the sexual harassment claims back then.

Resurgence and Legal Outcome

2018. Ten years passed. Then the controversy exploded again. Dutta renewed her allegations. She named Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, and producer Samee Siddiqui. Many credit this moment with sparking India's #MeToo movement. Patekar always denied everything. Dutta filed a formal police complaint (FIR) at Oshiwara police station that year, naming all four.

But in 2019, Mumbai Police filed a B-summary report. Insufficient evidence, they said. The court later accepted that report. Fast forward to March 2025: Andheri's Metropolitan Magistrate's Court dismissed two criminal sexual harassment cases linked to these claims.

Nana Patekar died on October 8, 2026. The veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest in Goa. Dutta called his death, 'evil dead.'