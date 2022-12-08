Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SEXY video, pics: Bhojpuri actress sets the internet on fire in orange bikini at a beach

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Namrata Malla never disappoints people with her beautiful and sexy photographs and videos. She also posted several pictures from the most recent photo and video on Thursday using her official Instagram account.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla is one of the most adored performers in the Bhojpuri film because she has won over admirers with her dancing. Along with her performance, the actress has gained hearts with her stylish appearance.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malla shared a video posing in an orange bikini as she enjoys the beach. The actress's ultra-glam appearance captivated her admirers and captured their attention. She added a nose ring, wavy hair, and little makeup as accessories to her ensemble.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata frequently appears in bikini outfits and sports one, and she frequently makes news with her dancing, but this time she has made it to the coast. And, as night fell, her beauty become even more radiant.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla showed off her fab body in an orange bikini, and the ocean waves looked amazing behind her. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Millions of followers are currently smitten with this Bhojpuri beauty since Namrata Husn has demonstrated her charm on several occasions.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    There is seldom a day when Namrata does not rule social media, whether she features in movies or not. Every day, she is brought up in conversations about bravery.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite being a Bhojpuri actor, Namrata frequently makes headlines for her Instagram postings. When the music from a movie comes on, Kabhi belly dances while wearing a bikini.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Shark Tank India: Entrepreneurs ridiculed on season 1 who struck back with their ideas RBA

    Shark Tank India: Entrepreneurs ridiculed on season 1 who struck back with their ideas

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Royal experts open up on how late Queen Elizabeth would have handled the Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Can Malaika Arora do stand-up comedy? Will she be able to make fun of herself? Read this RBA

    Can Malaika Arora do stand-up comedy? Will she be able to make fun of herself? Read this

    Much-awaited superhero film 'Wonder Woman 3' scrapped after a day after actress Gal Gadot's Instagram Post vma

    Much-awaited superhero film 'Wonder Woman 3' scrapped after a day after actress Gal Gadot's Instagram Post

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report RBA

    KGF star Krishna G Rao passed away due to lung infection-report

    Recent Stories

    6 tips to be followed by women to improve their bladder health sur

    6 tips to be followed by women to improve their bladder health

    football It is quite clear Manchester United was not awake - Erik ten Hag on Cadiz flop in winter-friendly-ayh

    'It's quite clear Manchester United was not awake' - Erik ten Hag on Cadiz flop in winter friendly

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12 PM Modi Amit Shah to attend gcw

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on Dec 12; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: On Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead - adt

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: On Congress-dominated tribal belt, BJP in the lead

    Shark Tank India: Entrepreneurs ridiculed on season 1 who struck back with their ideas RBA

    Shark Tank India: Entrepreneurs ridiculed on season 1 who struck back with their ideas

    Recent Videos

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon