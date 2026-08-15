Munawar Faruqui was voted out of 'The Traitors' Season 2, leading to a social media spat with Abhishek Malhan. Munawar's posts about negative publicity were met with cryptic replies from Abhishek, sparking speculation about a feud between them.

Social Media Exchange Follows Munawar's Exit

Munawar Faruqui's exit from 'The Traitors' Season 2 has been followed by a social media exchange involving Abhishek Malhan, with posts from both sides drawing attention online. After being voted out of the Prime Video reality show, Munawar shared a series of posts and reels about the negative publicity he claimed was being spread against him. In one of his videos, he appeared to take a dig at a fellow contestant without taking any name. "Agle (show) mein aur paisa daalna padega positive karane ke liye, itna thoo thoo ho raha hai bhai," Munawar said.

Munawar also pointed out that his name continued to come up among the contestants even though he was not present in the third episode of the show. Soon after, a post from Abhishek Malhan's social media account read, "Kaun rora h bhai?" Another post from Abhishek's account later said, "Bolne de takleef hua hai bechare ko." While neither Munawar nor Abhishek directly mentioned each other in the posts, their timing led to speculation about a growing disagreement between the two contestants.

Munawar's Elimination from 'The Traitors'

Munawar was the first "Innocent" contestant to be voted out of the second season. During the first 'Circle of Shaq,' he had named Mallika Sherawat as someone he suspected of being a "Traitor." His decision to openly question Mallika made him a target during the first round. He eventually received the highest number of votes and was eliminated from the show. Several contestants had also accused Munawar of playing the game like a Traitor.

Show Details and Cast

The actual Traitors in the season are Kullu, Krystle D'Souza and Harman Singha. The second season features a mix of actors, comedians, musicians, chefs and social media personalities.

The lineup includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri are also part of the season.' 'The Traitors' Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video. (ANI)