Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna has always been fond of daughters and was desperately hoping for one. He was so sure that he even celebrated in advance. But when he walked into the hospital room, he was in for a complete shock.

Tollywood's 'King' Nagarjuna has a soft spot for daughters. He was so keen on having a baby girl that he had already started celebrating. But imagine his surprise when he went to the hospital and saw a baby boy on the bed instead! So, what exactly happened that day? Nagarjuna, who followed in the footsteps of his legendary father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, carved his own path to stardom. He became one of Tollywood's top heroes and has maintained that star power even today. Despite his 'Manmadhudu' (King of Romance) tag, Nag has never shied away from doing different kinds of films.

He has done everything from action and devotional movies to multi-starrers. He's even playing a negative role in Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Coolie'. Right now, he's gearing up for his 100th film as a lead actor. On the family front, there's a lot of happiness as his younger son, Akhil, has finally scored his first big hit.

Akhil's recent film 'Lenin' has become a success at the box office. This hit came after a long wait of about eleven years. The movie is still running in theatres and has already crossed its break-even point, heading towards profits. To promote the film, Akhil has been giving several interviews. It was during one such chat on a show called 'Ra Talks' that he shared this fascinating story about his birth. Turns out, what Nagarjuna had planned and what actually happened were two completely different things. He was apparently shocked to see his own son on the hospital bed. According to Akhil, after Nagarjuna married actress Amala, Akhil was born in a hospital in the United States. During the pregnancy, the doctors there ran tests and told the couple they were expecting a baby girl.

Nagarjuna, who had always wanted a daughter, was over the moon. He got so excited that he bought dresses and other things for his baby girl in advance. He had even decided on a name: 'Nikhita'. Shocked to see a baby boy next to Amala Finally, the delivery day arrived. The delivery was successful. When Nagarjuna went inside the room to see the baby, he was stunned. Lying next to Amala was a baby boy. That baby was Akhil. For a man who was happily expecting a daughter, Akhil's arrival was a huge surprise. He later found out that the medical reports were wrong. Though he was a bit disappointed for a moment, Nagarjuna was soon filled with joy. And that's how the baby who was supposed to be 'Nikhita' became 'Akhil'. Today, that same Akhil is making his mark as a hero in Tollywood. Who knows, if a girl was born, she might not have even entered the film industry.