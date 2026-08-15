Amitabh Bachchan shared a patriotic tribute for India's 80th Independence Day on his blog and Instagram. He also opened up about his intense work schedule for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 and the emotional impact of contestants' stories.

Amitabh Bachchan's Independence Day Tribute and KBC Reflections

Amitabh Bachchan marked India's 80th Independence Day with heartfelt greetings on his official blog and Instagram handle, combining a patriotic tribute with reflections on his demanding schedule for the upcoming 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a post titled "DAY 6745", written from his Mumbai residence Jalsa, Bachchan extended his wishes to his readers and described Independence Day as a significant moment in the nation's history. "Diwas swatantra ka, shubh din badhai ka, Vande Mataram!!!" he wrote.

Explaining the timing of his post, Bachchan wrote, "...this should be the Blog for Aug 14, but because it is being written on Aug 15, Independence Day, so greetings abound for this sacred DAY in our lives .. the day we got our Independence from foreign powers .. It is our 80th year of freedom .. and may it be the eternal DAY of freedom and Independence."

The actor also opened up about the intense work schedule surrounding Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. He noted that the show's contestants and their personal journeys often leave a deep emotional impact on him, particularly when they have faced difficult circumstances. Bachchan expressed admiration for their resilience and highlighted his hope that the knowledge they bring to the quiz show can help them rebuild their lives.

His demanding professional commitments have also affected the frequency of his blog updates. Bachchan acknowledged irregularities in his postings, explaining that his work schedule has at times extended across 24-hour stretches. He also expressed appreciation for efforts being made to create some time for rest amid the production schedule.

Despite the hectic routine, Bachchan reassured his online community, which he affectionately calls his Extended Family (Ef), that he would continue sharing regular updates as his professional commitments allow. He wrote, "... work continues as always .. a struggle each day for timings and consistency and creative sensory attractions .. the contestants bringing in the connect and the variety with their stories and valuable inputs .. they make the KBC what it is .. and my gratitude to them ever .. when you get a break from the DAY, the memory of the day gone by never leaves you .. the lives the circumstances that the contestants go through, is heartbreaking at times .. and one only wishes that with their knowledge they are able to build a life again - as have several!"

Big B also marked the occasion on Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding the Indian flag. Dressed in traditional attire and a saffron Nehru jacket, the actor accompanied the image with a patriotic message. "Diwas swatantra ka, shubh din badhai ka, Vande Mataram!!!" he wrote. The message came as the country observed Independence Day on August 15, remembering India's independence from British rule in 1947.

PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big - and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to dream big and work towards turning those aspirations into reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast, and the capacity to carve a path forward - even amidst difficulties and disasters - naturally emerges," he added. (ANI)