Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna attended the 'Suraksha Ka Tiranga' Cyber Awareness Programme in Hyderabad, stressing the need for public awareness against growing cybercrimes. The event was organised by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau for Independence Day.

'Suraksha Ka Tiranga' Cyber Awareness Programme

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna attended the 'Suraksha Ka Tiranga' Cyber Awareness Programme alongside Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar in Hyderabad on Friday. The programme was organised by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) as part of the Independence Day awareness campaign at the auditorium of the TGiCCC building in Banjara Hills.

The event brought together SPARK Club student members from across Telangana and representatives of Retired Employees Associations to promote cyber safety and responsible digital citizenship. The programme also focused on strengthening public awareness about cybercrimes and encouraging citizens to remain alert, aware, safe and secure while using digital platforms.

'Cybercrime has become a big crime': Nagarjuna

Speaking to the media, Nagarjuna emphasised the growing threat posed by cybercrime and the importance of awareness among citizens. "I am very happy to be here. This is very necessary, not just for the film industry but for the entire country. In today's date, cybercrime has become a big crime because we can't see them. The cybercrime department is really fantastic over here. We all should be proud of it. We all must be aware of such cybercrime cases. This campaign is all about it, about staying alert," Nagarjuna said.

The programme was held as part of the broader Independence Day awareness campaign, with the organisers seeking to educate citizens about cyber safety and responsible use of digital services.

'Cybercrime a big threat': Telangana DGP

Telangana DGP CV Anand also highlighted the increasing challenges posed by cybercrime and other forms of organised criminal activity, noting the need for continued public awareness and preparedness. "The cybercrime bureau of Telangana has organised this campaign about cybercrime awareness. As we all know, cybercrime has become a big threat. Narcotics, cybercrime, organised crime and all such things - our police is going to face it in the next decade," Telangana DGP CV Anand told the media. (ANI)