Full House actor John Stamos is mourning the death of Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, who passed away at 85. Stamos shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, reflecting on their deep friendship, musical collaborations, and shared legacy.

Washington [US], November 29 (ANI): John Stamos paid respect to ‘Beach Boys’ co-founder Mike Love, who passed away at the age of 85. The 'Full House' actor paid tribute to the late musician through an emotional social media post, remembering their decades-long friendship and musical association. Love died on Saturday, November 28, his spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Sharing a portrait of Love on Instagram, Stamos spoke about the pain of losing someone who had been a major part of his life. Recalling the memories they shared, the actor wrote, “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that.” Stamos also spoke about how deeply Love’s death had affected him, adding, “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. Mike Love Unfinished by me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

Stamos shared a long association with the Beach Boys and performed with the band on several occasions over the years. He also appeared in their 1988 music video for the hit song ‘Kokomo’ and sang on the 1992 version of ‘Forever’.

Earlier in October, Stamos had spoken about Love’s health struggles in a social media post. He described the musician as his “father figure, musical hero and mentor” while addressing concerns about his recent live performances. The actor had also spoken about Love’s determination to continue performing despite health concerns. Sharing how much being on stage meant to the musician, Stamos wrote, “Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up. I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

Born Michael Edward Love in Los Angeles on March 15, 1941, he grew up in a family closely connected to music. He co-founded The Beach Boys with his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, along with Brian’s college friend Al Jardine.Love became one of the band’s lead singers and was also known for writing lyrics. His work with Brian Wilson helped create some of the group’s biggest early hits, including ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ and ‘California Girls’. Songs such as ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’, ‘Little Deuce Coupe’ and ‘All Summer Long’ also featured his vocals. (ANI)