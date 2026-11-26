Next, we see some suspenseful, scary scenes, magical powers, and attacks. The Archaeological Department digs up 5,000-year-old sculptures in a cave. Jayaram asks for help, and Naga Chaitanya makes his entry.

Chay gets ready for battle, asking what the job is, followed by action and adventure scenes. He finds some strange sculptures and figures in the cave and raises doubts about them. Meanwhile, a voice says a supernatural force threatening human existence has settled in, keeping a child's birth a secret.

Then the villain enters like a demon. Chay says their science is beyond our reach; it's Vedic science. The villain shows his true colors in a fort. Some scary action scenes follow. A voiceover tells Chay that God chose him to protect the laws of creation.