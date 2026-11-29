Actor Anupam Kher has publicly backed the Women’s Reservation Bill, citing women's pivotal societal role. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc prepares to discuss the Centre's proposed delimitation and reservation packages ahead of the special Parliament sitting.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher has voiced his support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, saying women have always played a major role in running households and deserve greater representation in politics. Speaking about the proposed legislation, the actor said he believes the bill is necessary and should be passed. He also pointed out that women have always held an important position in families, often managing almost everything at home. "I am very happy. In our homes, it is the women who hold the power—not just 33%, but 80%. This has always been the case; mothers and wives, they are the ones who manage everything. I believe this bill should be passed; it is absolutely essential...," he said while speaking to media. Meanwhile, political discussions over the Centre’s proposed delimitation and women’s reservation Bills have gained momentum ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him. The meetings come amid discussions within the INDIA bloc over the Centre’s revised proposals on delimitation and women’s reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The revised proposals also suggest a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The move is aimed at implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The DMK and the NCP-SP have indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. However, the DMK has maintained that Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18 per cent share of parliamentary representation should not be reduced. The Opposition has supported women’s reservation but has raised concerns about linking its implementation with delimitation. Opposition parties have demanded that the exercise be carried out using the latest Census data. The Centre, meanwhile, has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)