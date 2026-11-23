Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram and dropped a few cute pics with her ‘lover’ Naga Chaitanya on account of his birthday. Keep scrolling to know more!

In a romantic birthday tribute to her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared a vacation picture of the couple stealing a kiss on Instagram. The actor’s birthday is today, on November 23. Sobhita shared a carousel of candid photos and videos with the caption: “Happy birthday lover.”

Sobhita's Sweet Wish For Naga!

The memories shared included a throwback snap of the pair locking lips under a yellow archway on a trip to Cyprus. The romantic birthday wish offered fans an insight into the couple’s life after their high-profile wedding. Sobhita Dhulipala kissed Naga Chaitanya on his birthday, stealing a romantic moment and how.

Take a look!

How It All Started!

It all started with one comment. The couple met online when Sobhita commented on a post about Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen venture, Shoyu. The two connected over Instagram around Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen venture Shoyu and then started dating in early 2022.

Their association resulted in a low-key lunch date in Mumbai and joint visits to Bandipur and London. They hit it off quickly, bonded by a shared love of fast cars. Sobhita wrote four words. A simple caption that resonated with fans on social media platforms.

About Their Wedding

The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024 and tied the knot on December 4, 2024 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony followed a low-key engagement on August 8, 2024, which was announced by veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chaitanya’s father. The wedding brought together family, close friends and important people from the movie industry.

The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The venue also held significance as it had historic family significance, with Annapurna Studios being founded by Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.