Vivek Oberoi has praised Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi and extended his best wishes to director Apoorva Lakhia. His supportive remarks have caught attention amid their much-discussed past differences.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has extended his best wishes to Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor recently spoke about the war drama during a media interaction and expressed hope that the film receives plenty of love from audiences. His comments have caught attention, particularly because of his much-discussed past with Salman Khan.

Vivek Oberoi Says Films Celebrating Indian Army Deserve Support

During a media interaction, Vivek was asked about Salman Khan's upcoming film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026. Responding to the question, the actor said that movies highlighting the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces deserve support from audiences.

"I believe that any film made about the valour, bravery and courage of our Indian Armed Forces deserves our support as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love," Vivek said.

He further expressed hope that the film would inspire people and create greater respect for those serving the country.

Vivek Oberoi Calls Director Apoorva Lakhia His Friend

Vivek also had encouraging words for the film's director, Apoorva Lakhia. Calling him a friend, the actor recalled working with him in the 2007 film Shootout at Lokhandwala.

"Apoorva Lakhia is my friend, and he has directed this film. I have worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala, so I wish him all the very best as well. May God bless him with great success, and may the film inspire people," he added.

His supportive statement has attracted attention on social media, with many discussing the actor's positive response to a film starring Salman Khan.

What Is Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi About?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in important roles. The film is based on the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley clashes and highlights the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026. Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi's next film, Mr & Mrs Grey, is scheduled for release on December 11, 2026.