Myntra Creator Fest 2023: Disha Patani to Shanaya Kapoor; best dressed celebrities at the event

Prominent figures, including Bollywood stars such as Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani, alongside digital content creators like Bhuvan Bam and Niharika Nm, graced the Myntra Creator Fest 2023. Let's take a look at the standout fashion moments from the event and celebrate the best-dressed celebrities in attendance.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The Creator Fest aligns with Myntra's objective to applaud the trailblazers of the digital era, acknowledging their noteworthy contributions in presenting fashion in captivating ways, particularly for the youth in India.

Shanaya Kapoor made a striking presence at the event, donning a stunning thigh-split sequined golden dress with see-through details. Her choice of attire radiated glamour and added a touch of allure to her overall look.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, added a touch of glamour to the event, showcasing a chic shimmery black turtleneck paired seamlessly with matching black trousers. His look was accentuated with a silver chain, completing the ensemble with a dash of stylish flair.

Disha Patani made a stylish statement at the event in a vibrant, chic bright pink minishoulder strap dress, featuring a plunging neckline. Her choice of outfit showcased a perfect blend of boldness and elegance.

Ankush Bahuguna, the acclaimed social media influencer and makeup artist, made a stylish appearance at the event, donning an elegant dark blue formal ensemble complete with a tasteful blazer and trousers. The blazer was enhanced with exquisite designer fabric, elevating the overall level of sophistication.

Tejasswi Prakash made a stunning entrance at the event, donning a captivating black dress featuring a unique one-shoulder design and a daring thigh slit. Her appearance exuded beauty and elegance.

Bhuvan Bam exuded sophistication at the event, donning a dapper look in a meticulously tailored black two-piece suit. His ensemble included a sleek black blazer, a matching tie, a well-fitted shirt, and perfectly coordinated pants, showcasing a sharp and polished appearance.

Niharika NM, a notable social media creator, brought her A-game to the event in a sophisticated grey off-shoulder dress. She elevated her look with the addition of a stylish golden choker necklace and complementing golden bracelet, showcasing a perfect blend of grace and glamour.

Sharvari Wagh looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous mini black fringe dress adorned with embellishments, featuring a chic choker-like neckline. She completed the ensemble with a pair of stylish high heels, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and fashion-forward flair.