Myntra Creator Fest 2023: Disha Patani to Shanaya Kapoor; best dressed celebrities at the event

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    Prominent figures, including Bollywood stars such as Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani, alongside digital content creators like Bhuvan Bam and Niharika Nm, graced the Myntra Creator Fest 2023. Let's take a look at the standout fashion moments from the event and celebrate the best-dressed celebrities in attendance.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Creator Fest aligns with Myntra's objective to applaud the trailblazers of the digital era, acknowledging their noteworthy contributions in presenting  fashion in captivating ways, particularly for the youth in India.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor made a striking presence at the event, donning a stunning thigh-split sequined golden dress with see-through details. Her choice of attire radiated glamour and added a touch of allure to her overall look.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, added a touch of glamour to the event, showcasing a chic shimmery black turtleneck paired seamlessly with matching black trousers. His look was accentuated with a silver chain, completing the ensemble with a dash of stylish flair.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani made a stylish statement at the event in a vibrant, chic bright pink minishoulder strap dress, featuring a plunging neckline. Her choice of outfit showcased a perfect blend of boldness and elegance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ankush Bahuguna, the acclaimed social media influencer and makeup artist, made a stylish appearance at the event, donning an elegant dark blue formal ensemble complete with a tasteful blazer and trousers. The blazer was enhanced with exquisite designer fabric, elevating the overall level of sophistication.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tejasswi Prakash made a stunning entrance at the event, donning a captivating black dress featuring a unique one-shoulder design and a daring thigh slit. Her appearance exuded beauty and elegance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bhuvan Bam exuded sophistication at the event, donning a dapper look in a meticulously tailored black two-piece suit. His ensemble included a sleek black blazer, a matching tie, a well-fitted shirt, and perfectly coordinated pants, showcasing a sharp and polished appearance.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Niharika NM, a notable social media creator, brought her A-game to the event in a sophisticated grey off-shoulder dress. She elevated her look with the addition of a stylish golden choker necklace and complementing golden bracelet, showcasing a perfect blend of grace and glamour.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sharvari Wagh looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous mini black fringe dress adorned with embellishments, featuring a chic choker-like neckline. She completed the ensemble with a pair of stylish high heels, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and fashion-forward flair.

