- Hummer to Ferrari: MS Dhoni’s 10 most expensive and luxurious cars will blow your mind
From a Porsche 911 to vintage beauties, MS Dhoni's garage is a treasure trove of expensive cars. Check out Dhoni's love for cars, from Jeeps to Hummers.
Porsche 911
Former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, loves cars and bikes. His garage boasts a Porsche 911, worth around 2.5 crore rupees.
Ferrari 5990 GT
MS Dhoni's collection also includes a Ferrari 5990 GT sports car, priced at 1.40 crore rupees.
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
MS Dhoni is often seen driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, worth around 1.3 crore. It has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine and 707 bhp.
Hummer H2
MS Dhoni also owns a Hummer H2. This four-wheel drive is priced between 75 and 80 lakh rupees, known for its rugged look, perfect for off-roading.
Audi Q7
Dhoni loves the Audi series. He owns an Audi Q7, a luxury SUV with advanced features, worth around 1 crore rupees.
Land Rover Freelander 2
MS Dhoni also has a Land Rover Freelander 2, a premium SUV with powerful performance, priced around 45 to 50 lakh rupees.
Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Dhoni loves vintage cars. This 1970s vintage American muscle car is worth approximately 80 lakh rupees.
Mercedes-Benz GLE 250d
MS Dhoni's collection includes a Mercedes-Benz GLE 250d. This luxury SUV offers top-class technology and comfort, priced around 75 to 80 lakh rupees.
Rolls Royce Silver Shadow
MS Dhoni's collection also features a vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, worth around 1.5 crore rupees.
Nissan Jonga 1 Ton
Dhoni also owns a modified Nissan Jonga 1 Ton, customized with large army wheels, priced around 15 to 20 lakh rupees.