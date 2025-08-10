Image Credit : instagram

Rumors are a common part of the film industry, especially when it comes to dating speculation between leading actors and actresses. While some of these rumors eventually prove true and lead to real-life relationships or even marriage, others are often dismissed as mere publicity stunts.

Recently, speculation about a possible romance between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines. The buzz intensified after videos surfaced showing the two at a party together, along with clips of Mrunal lip-syncing to some of Dhanush's popular romantic songs, adding further fuel to the fire.