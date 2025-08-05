- Home
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Dating? Fans React to Viral Video of Duo Holding Hands [WATCH]
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Dating? Fans React to Viral Video of Duo Holding Hands [WATCH]
A viral video showing Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur holding hands has sparked dating rumours. Fans are buzzing over their chemistry, public appearances, and a possible shared Spotify playlist.
Actor Dhanush, who has largely kept a low profile following his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is now making headlines for an entirely different reason. Rumours are swirling that the South superstar might be dating actress Mrunal Thakur, after the two were spotted getting cosy at a recent party. A video of them holding hands and chatting has gone viral, sparking speculation about their relationship status.
In the clip, Mrunal is seen whispering something into Dhanush’s ear, which makes him smile, and the two look visibly comfortable in each other’s company. The moment, subtle yet intimate, was enough to send social media into a frenzy.
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating? pic.twitter.com/ItWYJdsm8a
— Aryan (@Pokeamole_) August 3, 2025
Dhanush Attends Special Screening of Mrunal's Film
The video is believed to be from the special screening of Son Of Sardaar 2, which stars Mrunal. What’s caught fans off guard is Dhanush’s presence at the event. Reportedly, the actor flew down from Chennai to Mumbai just to attend the screening—a rare public appearance that many see as a strong sign of his support and closeness to Mrunal.
Adding more fuel to the buzz, Mrunal was also seen at the wrap-up party of Tere Ishq Mein, Dhanush’s upcoming film with Kriti Sanon. Their frequent appearances together have not gone unnoticed.
Shared Playlists and Social Media Clues
Some eagle-eyed fans even pointed out that the two might be sharing a playlist on Spotify. The list, packed with Tamil classics by Ilaiyaraaja—Dhanush’s all-time favourite composer, has further raised eyebrows.
While neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has officially addressed the rumours, fans are already shipping the duo. Whether it's just friendship or something more remains to be seen, but their chemistry is certainly grabbing all the attention.