Image Credit : Instagram

Actor Dhanush, who has largely kept a low profile following his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is now making headlines for an entirely different reason. Rumours are swirling that the South superstar might be dating actress Mrunal Thakur, after the two were spotted getting cosy at a recent party. A video of them holding hands and chatting has gone viral, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

In the clip, Mrunal is seen whispering something into Dhanush’s ear, which makes him smile, and the two look visibly comfortable in each other’s company. The moment, subtle yet intimate, was enough to send social media into a frenzy.