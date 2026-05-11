Singer Nick Jonas celebrated Mother’s Day by posting intimate family pictures featuring wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The carousel included candid moments from their personal life. One photo showed Priyanka enjoying time with Malti in a swimming pool while Nick captured the moment behind the camera. Another adorable snap featured Priyanka and Malti twinning with matching red braids. The final image was a warm family portrait of the trio together.

Nick chose to keep Malti’s face private by covering it with a heart emoji in every picture, something the couple has consistently done on social media.