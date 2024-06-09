Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa's hot-steamy romance on 'Dollar Me Chhuaai Ba' goes viral on YouTube and other social media platforms. The song has got more than 18.5M views and counting.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa, well-known Bhojpuri film industry performers, continue to astound audiences with their outstanding performances.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of their enticing chemistry in Bhojpuri songs, like seeing them live and footage of their performances, are widely shared online. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music video for their previous single, "Kaise Me Chuma Liyai Ba", is becoming increasingly popular online, with many people sharing it.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    When they performed this song together, Pawan Singh delivered a magnificent, sensuous performance, while Monalisa captured the internet with her sultry and daring look in the music video.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many individuals have expressed their enthusiasm for the duo's outstanding song performance online. Watch the video to discover how wonderfully they worked together.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa always succeed in providing electrifying performances. Their most recent show gripped the internet because of the actors' gorgeous looks.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the beginning of the video, Pawan and Monalisa are seen dancing in a park. Monalisa entices Pawan with her seductive actions, and the two start having fun.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video shows them dancing with amazing enthusiasm, and their seductive performance has left the internet stunned. Their antics and reactions make the internet go crazy, and they look amazing in their outfits.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    It would help if you did not miss the kissing portions in the film since the couple looked stunning and had a passionate kiss amid the park's beautiful surroundings.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The performers' intriguing and seductive performance has received over 18 million views on YouTube, leaving onlookers in amazement.
     

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They showered the couple with love and appreciation for their great performance and mesmerising enthusiasm in the video. Pawan and Monalisa received a lot of love and thanks in the comments.

