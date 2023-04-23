Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Kaise Thamai’ set the internet on fire-WATCH

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s sizzling chemistry in the ‘Kaise Thamai’ song. Fans and social media users love the couple's romance in the video.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri film business. His tracks get popular on social media very immediately after they are released.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of Pawan Singh anxiously await the release of his songs and movies. He has collaborated with several actresses, including Monalisa. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh is romancing the Bhojpuri diva Monalisa in this song. She is one of the most prominent Bhojpuri actresses and is quite active on social media. Her fan base is rapidly growing, much like Pawan Singh's. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, a Bhojpuri song is getting popular. Monalisa is romantically involved with Pawan Singh in this song.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A couple is falling in love in this Bhojpuri song. Kise Thamai is available on the Web Music YouTube channel. Thousands of views and comments have been left on the song so far. This song is from the film Des Pardas in Bhojpuri.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song's hot chemistry in 'Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya' song between Pawan Singh and Monalisa. The pair romance is popular among users.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya' has broken several records to date. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have caused quite a stir on social media.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bandra Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts RBA

    Bandra: Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party vma

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai Bhojpuri actress held for forcing young models into prostitution RBA

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress held for ‘forcing young models into prostitution’

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos

    Recent Stories

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh shifted to Assam high-security Dibrugarh central jail AJR

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh shifted to Assam's high-security Dibrugarh central jail

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in blue and white printed bra vma

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in blue and white printed bra

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Master Blaster rare bouncer once left Bantoo Singh with bloody nose-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Master Blaster's rare bouncer once left Bantoo Singh with bloody nose

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress amplifies hotness in sizzling bikini outfits vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress amplifies hotness in sizzling bikini outfits

    Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher AJR

    Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon