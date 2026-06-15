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Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter Dishani Gets Engaged To Longtime Partner Myles, Shares Proposal PHOTOS
Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty has announced her engagement to longtime partner Myles Mantzaris. The actress shared romantic proposal pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their special moment.
Dishani Chakraborty Announces Engagement
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty has announced a special milestone in her personal life. The star kid revealed her engagement to longtime partner Myles Mantzaris through a series of pictures shared on Instagram.
Romantic Proposal Moment Shared Online
Dishani posted glimpses from the proposal, showing Myles getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him. The pictures also featured Dishani showing off her engagement ring and a romantic moment between the couple, leaving fans excited about the announcement.
The actress shared the date “06.12.2026” along with the caption, “The easiest forever I've ever known.” The heartfelt post quickly received attention from followers and well-wishers, with several people sending congratulatory messages.
Couple Kept Relationship Away From Spotlight
While Dishani and Myles have mostly maintained privacy about their relationship, the engagement pictures gave fans a rare look into their special moment. According to Myles’ Instagram profile, he works as a steadicam operator and colourist in the entertainment industry.
The couple has not shared many details about their journey together, but their engagement announcement has become a talking point among fans of the Chakraborty family.
About Dishani Chakraborty’s Family Background
Dishani is the adopted daughter of Mithun Chakraborty and actress Yogeeta Bali. Mithun and Yogeeta tied the knot in 1979 and have four children, Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi, and Dishani.
Over the years, Dishani has also shown interest in acting and has appeared in projects, following the creative path of her celebrated family.
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