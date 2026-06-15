Dishani posted glimpses from the proposal, showing Myles getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him. The pictures also featured Dishani showing off her engagement ring and a romantic moment between the couple, leaving fans excited about the announcement.

The actress shared the date “06.12.2026” along with the caption, “The easiest forever I've ever known.” The heartfelt post quickly received attention from followers and well-wishers, with several people sending congratulatory messages.