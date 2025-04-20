Mission Mangal to Sky Force: 5 must-watch Akshay Kumar biopics
Explore Akshay Kumar's impactful portrayals of real-life heroes, from a lawyer fighting injustice to an engineer saving lives.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 02:56 PM
2 Min read
Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated Kesari Chapter 2 has hit theaters and received a warm welcome from audiences on its opening day.
Akshay Kumar plays Barrister C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2, who fought against General Dyer after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Akshay Kumar's dialogues in Kesari Chapter 2 have been highly appreciated. He has done full justice to the role of C. Sankaran Nair.
In recent years, Akshay Kumar has portrayed several real-life heroes on screen. Here are some of his notable films.
In Sky Force, Akshay Kumar played Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, inspired by IAF officer Om Prakash Taneja. His acting was lauded.
In Mission Raniganj, Akshay played Jaswant Singh Gill, the engineer who saved 65 miners.
In Kesari, Akshay played Ishar Singh, a Havildar in the British Indian Army, depicting the Battle of Saragarhi.
In Mission Mangal, Akshay portrayed Rakesh Dhawan, inspired by M. Annadurai, showcasing ISRO's Mars mission success.
Airlift depicted the real-life evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait war, with Akshay playing Ranjit Katyal.
Padman saw Akshay as Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary pads.
In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay played a villager who builds a toilet for his wife, challenging societal norms.
