Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2: Mega Clash on March 19
A massive box office clash awaits on March 19 as Yash’s Toxic and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 release together. Both high-budget spectacles promise scale, action, and star power, setting up one of the biggest theatrical showdowns of the year.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is an action-thriller with a massive runtime of three hours and fifteen minutes. The film reportedly explores intense drama, high-octane action, and layered characters, raising expectations among fans eager to watch Yash in a never-seen-before avatar on the big screen.
Mounted on a staggering budget of ₹600–700 crore, Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The scale reflects grand visuals, international technicians, and a stylised narrative aimed at appealing to both Indian and global audiences simultaneously.
Yash plays a double role in Toxic, joined by a huge ensemble including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas among others. The much-awaited trailer is set to drop on March 8.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has an even longer runtime of three hours and forty minutes. The film is pitched as a gritty, power-packed action saga, promising larger-than-life sequences and intense performances tailored for a theatrical cinematic experience.
The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹237 crore, while both Dhurandhar installments together cost about ₹475 crore. Produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it offers a comparatively controlled yet ambitious production scale.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Yami Gautam. Reports also hint at a flashback appearance by Akshaye Khanna. Its trailer arrives on March 3.
