Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. The film was mounted on a modest budget and turned out to be a commercial success, instantly positioning him as a promising newcomer. Over the years, Tiger carved a niche as an action hero, building his brand around high-octane stunts, dance moves, and a chiseled screen presence.

In his 12-year career so far, Tiger has appeared in around 15 films. While he releases only one or two films annually, he has remained visible in the commercial action space, often leading franchise projects.