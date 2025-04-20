- Home
Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, has struck a chord with audiences through its emotional storytelling and powerful performances, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.
Kesari Chapter 2, a much-awaited period drama, stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. Touted as one of the biggest releases of the year, the film blends action, emotion, and historical grandeur, drawing major attention from fans and critics alike ahead of its theatrical debut.
The story, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is portrayed with deep emotion, evoking powerful reactions from the audience. Its heartfelt presentation captures the pain and tragedy of the event, leaving viewers moved and teary-eyed as they connect with the characters and the historical significance.
According to the latest updates from Sacnilk, the film has earned over ₹ 17.25 Cr at the box office on its second day of release.
Kesari Chapter 2 recorded a total occupancy of 20.47% in the Hindi belt on Saturday, indicating a solid audience turnout and steady interest in the film across its second day of release.
It has been 10 days since Sunny Deol's Jat was released. The movie earned ₹3.75 crore on April 19th, according to initial figures, continuing its steady box office performance and attracting more viewers with each passing day.
Sunny Deol's Jat has earned ₹68.13 crore in India over the past 10 days, showcasing impressive box office numbers and maintaining strong momentum. The film continues to attract audiences with its compelling storyline and powerful performances.