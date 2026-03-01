- Home
Tollywood actor Allu Sirish’s Pellikoduku ceremony turned into a star-studded family celebration, attended by Mega family members and special guests Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, adding extra excitement.
Grand Pellikoduku Ceremony
Tollywood’s young actor Allu Sirish’s Pellikoduku ceremony turned into a grand family affair, with the entire Allu clan gathering to celebrate the traditional pre-wedding ritual and bless the groom-to-be ahead of his much-awaited wedding festivities in Hyderabad with joyful vibes filling the venue completely today.
Family Blessings
Senior family members including Allu Arjun performed rituals like applying turmeric and offering heartfelt blessings, following age-old customs. The atmosphere remained deeply emotional as elders guided ceremonies, symbolising prosperity, protection and happiness for the groom’s new journey into married life ahead of wedding celebrations soon.
Mega Family Presence
Several prominent Mega family members such as Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela and Surekha Konidela attended the ceremony, warmly wishing Sirish. Their presence added star power and showcased the close-knit bond within the influential film family together during the joyful celebrations.
Vijay and Rashmika Surprise
The newly married couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna surprised guests with their arrival, instantly becoming a major attraction. Their cheerful interactions and strong bond with the Allu family created excitement and added a lively charm to the traditional function today for all present guests.
The new couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika
Geetha Govindam Connection
Vijay and Rashmika’s bond traces back to their film Geetha Govindam, produced by Geetha Arts, where friendship blossomed into love. Rashmika later collaborated with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel, strengthening her ties with the family further through these successful collaborations together.
Balakrishna’s Family Bond
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara also attended, reflecting the long-standing friendship between Balayya and Allu Aravind. Balakrishna hosts the popular show Unstoppable with NBK on the Aha OTT platform, further highlighting the cordial ties between both prominent film families today as well during celebrations there happily.
Ram Charan’s Devotional Look
Ram Charan was seen wearing his Ayyappa mala during the ceremony, greeting elders and congratulating the groom. He spent time chatting warmly with relatives, and his devotional appearance became a talking point among fans as photos quickly trended online everywhere today widely across social media.
Wedding Date Set
The grand wedding of Allu Sirish and Nayanika is scheduled for March 6, creating anticipation among fans and industry insiders. While Sirish has delivered notable performances, he still aims to achieve bigger commercial success in Tollywood with future ambitious projects soon after marriage celebrations conclude.
