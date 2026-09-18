3 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Analysis of the Film

This film is mainly a suspense mystery thriller, but it also has a love story—a pretty different one at that. We've seen movies where an engaged girl falls for someone else, but this one has a unique angle. The 'Missing Meghana' plot keeps you interested with its many twists and unexpected turns. The film reveals a new twist right from the beginning, keeping you on your toes. As the police question suspects, new details emerge. The way Meghana and Karthik's relationship is revealed is quite fresh, but there's another twist involving Ankith Koyya's character that's also great. The only problem is, at a certain point, the audience can guess what's coming next, which kills some of the excitement. The first half moves at a breakneck speed, but the second half feels a bit stretched. The film takes its own sweet time to reveal Karthik's love story and his connection with Meghana. While their love track starts off new, it soon becomes routine and a bit boring. The movie's main emotional connect is missing. Many scenes just come and go. Even the twists don't have a big impact. The father-daughter bond doesn't feel convincing, and casting Goparaju, who looks more like a grandfather, as the father doesn't help. The climax could have been much better. On the plus side, the movie has a short runtime and ends quickly. Some twists do manage to impress. Overall, it's a decent time-pass film for the audience.