The late Dolly Parton was posthumously honoured with the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award. A pre-recorded video message from the singer was played at the ceremony, where she accepted the award and spoke about her roots in Americana music.

Dolly Parton's Final Message The message was displayed in a classic Dolly Parton style, showing the singer seated next to a bouquet of fresh flowers and dressed in a golden top with fringe and sparkling accents. “It’s Dolly. I’m honoured to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association. Roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains. It’s that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album, Hungry Again. And that project really opened the door to a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that changed the course of my career in so many ways,” she said in the video. Remembering a Legend Dolly Parton died after a "brief battle" with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville last month. "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand," read a statement from her representative, as quoted by People.Parton had stepped back from touring in recent months because of health complications. During a rare appearance at her Dollywood theme park in March, she addressed her health and reassured fans that she was not retiring. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) In a heartfelt gesture, a video message from the late Dolly Parton was shared at the 2026 Americana Honours & Awards. On Wednesday, Parton was posthumously awarded the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award.The legendary singer passed away after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 80 on August 25. At the ceremony honouring Parton and Robert Plant, Parton’s friend Emmylou Harris delivered the opening remarks about the singer’s legacy, and a video of Parton accepting the award played, which concluded with a performance from Brandi Carlile.During the segment, Harris spoke about the “unthinkable” death of her friend, describing her as a “tiny, extraordinary woman” who made the world a “better, brighter and kinder place,” as quoted by Billboard. “And, in truly Dolly fashion, when she learned she would be receiving this honour, she didn’t wait for the spotlight to find her. She stepped right into it, recording this message with the same warmth, joy and sparkle she so generously shared with us throughout her life,” Harris added.The message was displayed in a classic Dolly Parton style, showing the singer seated next to a bouquet of fresh flowers and dressed in a golden top with fringe and sparkling accents. “It’s Dolly. I’m honoured to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association. Roots music, or what is now called Americana music, is what I grew up playing back in the Smoky Mountains. It’s that same music that drew me back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record my album, Hungry Again. And that project really opened the door to a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that changed the course of my career in so many ways,” she said in the video.Dolly Parton died after a "brief battle" with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville last month. "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand," read a statement from her representative, as quoted by People.Parton had stepped back from touring in recent months because of health complications. During a rare appearance at her Dollywood theme park in March, she addressed her health and reassured fans that she was not retiring. (ANI)