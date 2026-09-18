The movie runs primarily as a suspense mystery thriller with a unique love track. The missing case unfolds with unexpected twists and turns right from the start. The police investigation reveals surprising details about Meghana and Karthik's relationship. Ankith Koyya's character brings a superb twist, though audiences might predict it at one point. The first half moves very fast and creates confusion, but it finishes quickly. The second half feels lengthy because the director took too much time to establish Karthik's love track. The movie misses a strong emotional core. The father-daughter bond does not connect well, as Goparaju Ramana looks too old to play the father. The climax needed better execution. However, the short runtime and a few good twists make it a decent time-pass watch.