Daayre brings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran together in Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama, exploring justice, police encounters and a controversial case. But does the film deliver a gripping and impactful cinematic experience?

Daayra brings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran together for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama. Inspired by a real-life case, the film explores justice, police encounters and the failures of the system. But does it deliver the impact it promises?

Daayra Story

The film follows DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a police officer who becomes a public hero after four men accused of brutally assaulting and killing a young woman are shot dead in an encounter.

However, questions soon emerge over whether the encounter was genuine. DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan), an officer from Internal Vigilance, is assigned to investigate the case and starts digging into what happened before and after the encounter.

Rather than simply presenting a straightforward crime thriller, Daayra looks at the case from different perspectives and raises questions about whether instant justice can really be considered justice. The film is reportedly inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Performances

Kareena and Prithviraj are among the film’s biggest strengths. Kareena brings restraint to Ajooni, while Prithviraj plays Raman with the confidence of a police officer who has become a public hero.

Kshitee Jog, who plays the victim’s mother, has also been singled out for her emotional performance.

The film’s procedural portions work well, particularly when Ajooni starts reconstructing the events surrounding the case. However, some critics felt that the central conflict between Ajooni and Raman does not reach the intensity the story sets up. India Today noted that the final confrontation lacks the expected impact, while Hindustan Times praised the film’s nuanced exploration of justice despite its initially slow pace.

Daayra Review: Is It Worth Watching?

Daayra is worth considering if you enjoy serious crime dramas built around social and moral questions rather than conventional commercial thrills. The performances, investigative portions and subject matter give the film substance.

However, viewers expecting a fast-paced thriller with constant twists may find the film slower than expected. Reviews have also differed considerably on how effectively Meghna Gulzar handles its central moral conflict.

Overall, Daayra has a strong premise and solid performances, but its execution may leave some viewers wanting a more powerful payoff. If character-driven crime dramas and socially relevant stories interest you, the film offers enough to engage with; if you want an edge-of-the-seat thriller, its measured pace could be a drawback.