Miss World 2025: Miss England exits contest for THIS reason
Miss England Milla Magee has left the Miss World competition and returned to the UK from India. She has accused the organizers of exploitation, stating she felt like a prostitute
| Updated : May 24 2025, 04:36 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Instagram-@milla.magee__
Milla Magee is Miss England 2024
Miss England 2024, Milla Magee, is in the news again, not for surfing or CPR, but for leaving the Miss World competition due to alleged exploitation.
26
Image Credit : Instagram-@milla.magee__
Milla Magee returns to the UK from India
Milla Magee, representing the UK in the Hyderabad Miss World competition, left due to personal reasons.
36
Image Credit : Instagram-@milla.magee__
Milla Magee said- not morally prepared
For the first time in 74 years, a Miss England winner has quit Miss World. Milla Magee said she wasn't morally prepared to participate.
46
Image Credit : Instagram-@milla.magee__
Milla Magee said- felt like a prostitute
Milla Magee described her treatment, saying she "felt like a prostitute" and was "sent out for entertainment" by organizers.
56
Image Credit : Instagram-@milla.magee__
Had to parade in front of rich men
Milla Magee revealed she was paraded before wealthy sponsors, leading to her exit to maintain her dignity. She called the show "outdated."
66
Image Credit : Instagram-@milla.magee__
Milla said- had to sit like monkeys
After a May 16, 2025 incident, Milla quit, saying they "sat like performing monkeys." Another UK contestant replaced her.
Top Stories