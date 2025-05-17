Miss World 2025 Contestants Visit AIG Hospital, Hyderabad
| Published : May 17 2025, 09:53 AM
1 Min read
16
Miss World 2025 contestants participated in a medical tourism program at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, as part of the 72nd Miss World Festival.
26
37 Miss World 2025 contestants from Africa, Europe, and Asia visited AIG's facilities, including endoscopy suites and the AI Experience Center.
36
Dr. Nageshwar Reddy spoke on the future of healthcare, and Dr. Christina Z Chongtu highlighted Telangana's health initiatives.
46
Medical tourism in Telangana has grown significantly, with a large increase in both international and domestic patients.
56
The event showcased Telangana's healthcare advancements, with AIG Hospitals detailing their technology and training methods.
66
Another group of contestants visited Chilkur Eco Park, with images of their visit going viral on social media.
