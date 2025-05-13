Miss World 2025: Contestants explore Hyderabad's Charminar, Nagarjuna Sagar
Miss World contestants are creating a buzz in Hyderabad. On Monday, they visited Charminar and Nagarjuna Sagar, enjoying the local sights and sounds
| Published : May 13 2025, 11:44 AM
1 Min read
The Miss World contestants are currently in Hyderabad for the 72nd Miss World competition, which began on Saturday and will continue until the 31st of this month.
Around 110 contestants from various countries are exploring Telangana's culture. On Sunday, they tasted Toddy and on Monday, they continued their exploration.
22 contestants visited Charminar, shopped, and admired the local sights. Some even bought Hyderabad's famous bangles.
The contestants visited Nagarjuna Sagar's Buddhavanam, where they offered prayers and meditated. Videos and photos of their visit are going viral.
The contestants are exploring Telangana's culture. The state government has made arrangements for them to wear Telangana handloom clothes.
