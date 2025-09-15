- Home
- Entertainment
- Mirai Box Office Day 3: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film Nears Budget Recovery - Check Here
Mirai Box Office Day 3: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film Nears Budget Recovery - Check Here
Teja Sajja’s Mirai shines at the box office with ₹44.5 crore earned in three days, outperforming his previous film HanuMan and nearing its ₹60 crore budget recovery amid strong domestic and overseas collections.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The Telugu superhero film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, continues to dominate the box office with strong collections throughout its opening weekend. Following solid earnings on Friday and Saturday, the film saw a significant jump on Sunday, bringing it closer to recovering its production budget within just three days.
Day 3 Earnings Show Growth
Mirai recorded approximately ₹16.50 crore on Sunday, marking nearly a 10% increase from Saturday’s ₹15 crore. The film’s opening day collection was around ₹13 crore. Overall, the movie’s net collection in India has reached an estimated ₹44.50 crore in its first three days.
Outperforming Teja Sajja’s Previous Film
When compared to Teja Sajja’s earlier film HanuMan, Mirai is performing better at the box office. While HanuMan earned ₹8.05 crore on its first day and ₹12.45 crore on its second, Mirai collected ₹13 crore and ₹15 crore respectively. On the third day, Mirai earned ₹16.50 crore, slightly surpassing HanuMan’s ₹16 crore. The first weekend collection for Mirai stands at ₹44.50 crore compared to HanuMan’s ₹40.65 crore.
Strong Overseas Collections Boost Worldwide Total
Mirai is also making waves internationally. Although the third-day overseas figures are still awaited, the film earned ₹15.10 crore overseas in its first two days. Adding India’s third-day earnings, the worldwide total stands at approximately ₹64.5 crore in three days. With Sunday’s overseas numbers expected soon, the total could approach ₹70 crore.
Budget Recovery Within Reach
Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Kirti Prasad, Mirai: Super Soldier has an estimated budget of ₹60 crore. With ₹44.50 crore already collected domestically, the film needs around ₹15.50 crore more to break even. Alongside Teja Sajja, the cast includes Ritika Nayak, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.
With consistent box office momentum, Mirai is expected to recover its budget soon and turn profitable, establishing itself as a successful Telugu superhero venture.