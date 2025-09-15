Image Credit : Film

Day 3 Earnings Show Growth

Mirai recorded approximately ₹16.50 crore on Sunday, marking nearly a 10% increase from Saturday’s ₹15 crore. The film’s opening day collection was around ₹13 crore. Overall, the movie’s net collection in India has reached an estimated ₹44.50 crore in its first three days.

Outperforming Teja Sajja’s Previous Film

When compared to Teja Sajja’s earlier film HanuMan, Mirai is performing better at the box office. While HanuMan earned ₹8.05 crore on its first day and ₹12.45 crore on its second, Mirai collected ₹13 crore and ₹15 crore respectively. On the third day, Mirai earned ₹16.50 crore, slightly surpassing HanuMan’s ₹16 crore. The first weekend collection for Mirai stands at ₹44.50 crore compared to HanuMan’s ₹40.65 crore.