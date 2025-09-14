Image Credit : X/people media factory

Mirai's second-day collections gained even more momentum. The fact that it collected more on the second day than the opening day in India is a testament to the positive talk. According to the latest collection reports, Mirai continued its strong run on the second day.

While the first-day net collection was ₹13 crores, it earned ₹13.70 crores on the second day. Almost housefull shows on Saturday gave the film an extra boost.

Language-wise: Telugu: ₹11 crores, Tamil: ₹10 lakhs, Kannada: ₹5 lakhs, Malayalam: ₹5 lakhs, Hindi: First day ₹1.65 crores - Second day ₹2.5 crores (approximately 50% growth). The significant increase in Hindi belt collections on the second day is noteworthy, driven by positive word-of-mouth.