'Mirai' Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja starrer crosses 50 crores
Mirai Day 2 Box Office: Teja Sajja's Mirai is creating a tsunami at the box office. After a first-day gross of 27.20 crores, the second day also saw a tsunami of collections. So, what were the second-day collections?
Mirai Box Office Collection: Young hero Teja Sajja stars in "Mirai," directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Produced by TG Vishwaprasad and Kriti Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, this Superman-inspired film hit theaters on September 12th. How much has Mirai collected so far?
Mirai's second-day collections gained even more momentum. The fact that it collected more on the second day than the opening day in India is a testament to the positive talk. According to the latest collection reports, Mirai continued its strong run on the second day.
While the first-day net collection was ₹13 crores, it earned ₹13.70 crores on the second day. Almost housefull shows on Saturday gave the film an extra boost.
Language-wise: Telugu: ₹11 crores, Tamil: ₹10 lakhs, Kannada: ₹5 lakhs, Malayalam: ₹5 lakhs, Hindi: First day ₹1.65 crores - Second day ₹2.5 crores (approximately 50% growth). The significant increase in Hindi belt collections on the second day is noteworthy, driven by positive word-of-mouth.
Mirai's Overseas Success: 50 Crores Gross in 2 Days
Mirai rocked the overseas market as well. The film collected approximately $700K (around ₹5.8 crores) on its first day in North America. It entered the million-dollar club within two days. The overseas buzz increased further with a large number of NRI audiences flocking to theaters in the US and Canada.
After grossing ₹27.20 crores worldwide on the first day, Mirai collected a similar amount on the second day, crossing the ₹50 crore gross mark in just two days.