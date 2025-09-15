Prabhas’ Mirai Remuneration Revealed: Fans Stunned Reactions Went Viral
Prabhas's Mirai Remuneration: Prabhas became a hot topic after Mirai's success. Though he didn't act, his voice and AI look were a special attraction. So, how much did Prabhas charge for Mirai?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Fantasy Thriller
Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, is a Superman-inspired film. Produced by TG Viswaprasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory, the film, shot by renowned cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni, released on September 12th. Amidst high expectations, the film is performing well with positive reviews, collecting ₹27.20 crores on its first day.
Mirai's Magic
In Mirai, based on the Superman concept, veteran actress Shriya Saran plays a mother for the first time, while Ritika Nayak is the female lead. Manchu Manoj delivers a powerful performance as the antagonist. Senior actors Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, directors Thirumala Kishore, Venkatesh Maha, Getup Srinu, and others play key roles. Teja Sajja's Mirai released worldwide on September 12th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Prabhas Trending
The most talked-about aspect of Mirai is Pan-India star Prabhas. Although he didn't act directly, his voiceover and an AI-generated image of him in Ram's attire were used. This sparked discussions about his remuneration on social media.
Prabhas's Pay
Tollywood sources say Prabhas didn't charge anything due to his close ties with People Media Factory. He's currently working on "Raja Saab" with Maruthi under the same banner. Hence, it's said he supported Mirai without any remuneration.
Not the First Time!
This isn't Prabhas's first guest role. He played a key role in Manchu Vishnu's "Kannappa" without charging any fee, reportedly due to his close relationship with Mohan Babu.
Netizens Applaud
With this news going viral, fans and netizens are praising Prabhas. They're commenting, "Other stars charge crores for using their photo/voice, but Prabhas didn't take anything for a friend!"
Prabhas's Upcoming Films
Prabhas is busy with "Raja Saab" with Maruthi and Hanu Raghavapudi's "Fauji." He'll then work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit," Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2," Prashanth Neel's "Salaar 2," and a film with young director Prashanth Varma.